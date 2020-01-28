FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

B has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $64.16 on Monday. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 256,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $3,516,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

