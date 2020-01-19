FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Delphi Technologies PLC Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DLPH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $11.23 on Friday. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $976.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

