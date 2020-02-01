FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Delphi Technologies PLC Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DLPH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLPH. Barclays cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

NYSE DLPH opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 463.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

