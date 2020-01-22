FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Haynes International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Haynes International in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAYN. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $28.24 on Monday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $85,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,851.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $150,429.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Haynes International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Haynes International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 958.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

