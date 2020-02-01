FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

HBCP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?