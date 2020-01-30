FY2020 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Issued By DA Davidson

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

HomeStreet stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $775.05 million, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

