FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 134,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,880,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,095,000 after acquiring an additional 450,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,794.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

