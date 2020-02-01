FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:SYK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now expects that the medical technology company will earn $9.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.09. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Stryker stock opened at $210.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average of $211.50. Stryker has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?