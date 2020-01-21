FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Veoneer Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:VNE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Veoneer in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.35).

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Veoneer stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.02. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 365,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,827,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 244,525 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 340,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

