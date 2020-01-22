FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:AUY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

NYSE AUY opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in Yamana Gold by 51.4% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

