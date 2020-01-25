FY2020 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,523,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,169,000 after acquiring an additional 363,005 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,647,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after acquiring an additional 154,114 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks