FY2020 EPS Estimates for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archrock in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.83.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Archrock by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Archrock by 10.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

