FY2020 EPS Estimates for AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Cut by Dougherty & Co

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Dougherty & Co cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstroNova in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for AstroNova’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

ALOT stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

