FY2020 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Cut by Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKR. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

BKR opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

