FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Corp Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.99.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 24.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,612,000 after acquiring an additional 464,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 19.0% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

