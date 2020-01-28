FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Boosted by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNS. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE BNS opened at $55.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

