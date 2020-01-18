FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,231,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,384,442.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

