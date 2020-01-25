FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Cut by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

