FY2020 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BRO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE BRO opened at $44.90 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,712,000 after acquiring an additional 160,163 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,165,000 after acquiring an additional 410,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,531 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin