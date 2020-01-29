FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Reduced by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 72,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,887 shares of company stock worth $748,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

