FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $364.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,010.00. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

