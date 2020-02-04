FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$347.67.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$352.76 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$259.99 and a 12-month high of C$356.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$339.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$315.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index