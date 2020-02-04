FY2020 EPS Estimates for CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Cut by Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBTX in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.37%.

CBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered CBTX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $29.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $774.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.11. CBTX has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CBTX by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CBTX by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,766,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

