FY2020 EPS Estimates for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

CJPRY opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.27. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

About CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

