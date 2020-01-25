FY2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.97.

CMA stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,537 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 188,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 186,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread