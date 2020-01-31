FY2020 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Cut by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.98.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CUBI stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

