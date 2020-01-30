FY2020 EPS Estimates for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CYBERAGENT INC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CYGIY stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading