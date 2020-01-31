FY2020 EPS Estimates for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Increased by Seaport Global Securities

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for D. R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $61.77.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?