FY2020 EPS Estimates for Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Cut by Analyst

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Daimler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.84.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $48.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.96 billion.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

