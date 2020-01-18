FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dana Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DAN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Dana in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.05.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE DAN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.24. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Dana by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

