FY2020 EPS Estimates for Delphi Technologies PLC Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of NYSE DLPH opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 333.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,353 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

