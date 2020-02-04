FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dover Corp Raised by William Blair (NYSE:DOV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $113.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dover by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

