FY2020 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Raised by National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Dream Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$8.08 and a one year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$49.51 million during the quarter.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

