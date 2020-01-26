FY2020 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of EGLE opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $310.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

