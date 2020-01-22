FY2020 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Decreased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$43.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$28.30 and a 12 month high of C$46.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.15%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index