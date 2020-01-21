FY2020 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $111.56 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,360,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

