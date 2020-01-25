FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Raised by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCAU. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

FCAU stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.66. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 399,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

