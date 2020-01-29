FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $310,986. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

