FY2020 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

FCX opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.87 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,168,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,201,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 646,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,904 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

