FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.15.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $42.67 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,621,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $26,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

