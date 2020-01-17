FY2020 EPS Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Horizon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $374,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 1,589,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 1,042,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,911,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,656,000 after buying an additional 695,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,941,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio