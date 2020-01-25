FY2020 EPS Estimates for IBM Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:IBM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IBM in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $13.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.34. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.56 on Friday. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

