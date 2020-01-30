FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMAX. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Imax has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the second quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imax in the second quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the third quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Imax by 14.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Imax by 316.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 189,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

