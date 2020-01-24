FY2020 EPS Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IPO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPO. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.63.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

