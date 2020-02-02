FY2020 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of ISTR opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Investar has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Investar during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Investar by 129,900.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Investar by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Investar’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

