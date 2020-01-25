FY2020 EPS Estimates for Iterum Therapeutics PLC Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.10). G.Research has a “Sell” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?