FY2020 EPS Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Cut by William Blair

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $165.84 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index