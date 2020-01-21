FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KIM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,187,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,925,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,414,000 after purchasing an additional 471,002 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,780 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,000 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

