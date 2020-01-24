FY2020 EPS Estimates for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Decreased by Seaport Global Securities

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.32. Livent has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 608.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 894,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Livent by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 709,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $4,267,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Livent by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,005,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after buying an additional 448,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Livent by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

