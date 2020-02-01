FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $315.94 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.02. The company has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,156,485,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after buying an additional 147,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

